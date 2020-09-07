7:43 by Pindula News Have your say: ZACC to officially launch a whistle blower app next week

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo ZACC will next week officially launch its Whistle Blower App, The Sunday Mail reports. According to ZACC’s Commissioner John Makamure who wrote the article in which he said there is a 100% increase in cases reported by the public to ZACC in 2020 in contrast to those