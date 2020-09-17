Zimbabwe to double wheat output: minister

He said harvesting and marketing of the wheat was officially opened on Sept. 10 by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), the sole buyer of the cereal.
“In terms of production, some 44,399 hectares were planted. This is an 83.6 percent increase in the area planted from the 24,186 ha planted in the 2019-2020 season. We expect 200,000 to 220,000 metric tons which will go a long way towards meeting the annual national wheat requirement of 400,000 to 450,000 tons,” the minister said in a statement.
The country produced 60,000 tons of wheat last year, compared to 160,000 tons produced in 2018.
Masuka urged farmers not to side market government-funded wheat, and warned unscrupulous buyers that those found on the wrong side of the law will be severely punished.
He said government will adequately capacitate the GMB so that it pays farmers timeously.
The minister said going forward, there is need to augment the winter wheat program with a vibrant summer program, through enhanced participation of the private sector.
He said according to government’s agriculture recovery plan, at least 40 percent of agro-players such as grain processors, millers and stock feed manufacturers must secure their agricultural raw materials locally through value-chain financing.
“The benefits of this approach are indeed multifarious, including foreign currency savings through import substitution, employment generation, local farmer capacitation and risk reduction,” he said.
Government last week increased the producer price of wheat from 11,768.44 Zimbabwe dollars per ton to 43,778.84 dollars for ordinary Grade wheat and from 14,143.73 dollars to 52,524.61 per ton for Grade A wheat.Post published in: Agriculture