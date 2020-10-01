Public Hearings on Manpower Planning & Development Amendment Bill

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 35/2020
Public Hearings 5th to 19th October on the
Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Bill
The Portfolio Committees on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development will be conducting Public Hearings on the Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Bill, H.B. 2, 2020, from 5th to 19th October 2020. The team will cover various places in Zimbabwe as follows:
ACTUAL MEETINGS
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|Monday, 5 October
|Hwange
|Lwendulu Hall, No 1 Colliery
|1000 hrs-1200hrs
|Tuesday, 6 October
|Bulawayo
|Selborne Hotel
|1000 hrs-1200hrs
|Wednesday, 7 October
|Gwanda
|Gwanda Hotel
|1000hrs-1200hrs
|Thursday, 8 October
|Masvingo
|Civic Centre Hall
|1000hrs-1200hrs
|Friday, 9 October
|Kwekwe
|Kwekwe Theatre
|1000hrs-1300hrs
|Monday, 12 October
|Mutare
|Queens Hall
|1000hrs-1300hrs
|Tuesday, 13 October
|Marondera
|Mbuya Nehanda Hall
|1100hrs-1300hrs
|Wednesday, 14 October
|Chinhoyi
|Cooksey Hall
|1000hrs-1300hrs
|Thursday, 15 October
|Bindura
|Tendayi Hall
|1000hrs-1300hrs
|Friday, 16 October
|Harare
|Ambassador Hotel
|100hrs-1300hrs
ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE PUTTING ON MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC HEARINGS.
VIRTUAL MEETINGS [ZOOM]
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|Tuesday 6 October
|Zoom
|1400 – 1600hrs
|Monday 19 October
|Zoom
|1000 – 1600hrs
All those interested in participating in the Zoom meetings should submit their email addresses to [email protected].
Compliance with COVID-19 Regulations
The Public Hearings will at all times comply the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID 19 Regulations as outlined in Statutory Instruments 99 and 110 regarding observing social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.
- a)Only 50 participants will be allowed at any one time;
- b)Where more than 50 participants want to attend they will only be allowed in groups that comply with the requirements;
- c)Hand sanitization and temperature screening will be done at all venues;
- d)All participants must be wearing facial masks;
- e)Appropriate social distancing will be observed.
All members of the public are urged to observe these requirements which will be monitored by Ministry of Health and Child Welfare teams.
Soft copies of the bill can be accessed from our website www.parlzim.gov.zw or on request from any of the contacts below.
The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations. Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway, Harare
Submissions can also be made by email through email address [email protected]
Contacts for Queries and Further Information
Telephone: (024) 2700181-8, 2252936-49
Marcel Mugariri (Committee Clerk) Ext. 2077
Addmore Nyamuramba (Public Relations Officer) Ext. 2143
Fax: (04)252935
The Bill is Also Available on the Veritas Website
The Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Bill is available on the Veritas website by following this direct link to the relevant webpage.
