13:59 by Simukai Tinhu Understanding Mnangagwa's Political Doctrine

For many Zimbabweans, the 14th November 2017 was one of those rare moments in their nation’s short post-independent history when everything seemed possible and the future promising. On that day, the military started a political process that culminated in a coup that toppled the nation’s long-time authoritarian leader, Robert Mugabe.