Accessing safe water a challenge for women with disabilities in Zimbabwe

“It is survival of the fittest here. We have to wake up early and join the queue to get water from this borehole. If you wake up late, you may not get the water,” said Nyarai Mudavanhu (27) as she narrated how the shortage of water in her community is posing serious challenges to persons with disabilities especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.