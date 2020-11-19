EXCLUSIVE: In and out of Zimbabwe with ease

JOHANNESBURG – Shepherd and Mary Bushiri’s escape to Malawi has once again highlighted the issue of South Africa’s porous borders.
Even Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi lamented the poor state of the country’s borders.
There has been speculation the Bushiris could have used the Beitbridge border post to leave the country.
But officials here say all security protocols are in place and the couple could not have passed through.
They, however, refused to allow eNCA to see the condition of the border fence.
Zimbabwe is still on lockdown Level 4 and this means only those with special permits and cargo can pass.
But hundreds of Zimbabweans around the area say for as little as R1,000, passage can be arranged.
* In an eNCA exclusive, reporter Lindokuhle Xulu visited the Beitbridge border post.