Relentless state haunts Mamombe again

Mamombe was on Wednesday 11 November 2020 served with summons advising
her to appear at Harare Magistrates Court at 8:AM on 24 November 2020
to answer to charges of contravening section 4(1)(a) of the Public
Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National
Lockdown) Order Statutory Instrument 83/2020 as read with section 3 of
Statutory Instrument 110/20 for unnecessary movement during national
lockdown.
Authorities claim that the Harare West constituency legislator
unlawfully and without sufficient cause made unnecessary movement
during the national lockdown by leading an entourage of more than 10
people and proceeded to Mukushi Compound in Tynwald North and Chichera
Farm in Marlborough suburb.
Already, Hon. Mamombe, together with MDC-Alliance party youth leaders
Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are currently appearing in court
answering to a cocktail of charges including participating in an
anti-government protest against hunger during the national lockdown
period as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act and for contravening section 5(3) (a) as read with section
5(1) of Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 of Public Health (COVID-19
Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order,
2020.
The trio is also answering to charges of publishing or communicating
false statements prejudicial to the state as defined in section
31(a)(ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and
publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state
as defined in section 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice
as defined in section 184(1)(f) of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act.
Prosecutors claim that Hon. Mamombe, Marova and Chimbiri, who are
victims of torture and abduction, stage managed their abduction and
told falsehoods to their lawyers, relatives and friends that they had
been abducted on 13 May 2020.