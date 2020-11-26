Zimbabwe’s telecom regulator to acquire traffic monitoring system

The electronic solution will allow independent monitoring and accounting of national and international telecom traffic. According to the telecom regulator, the monitoring system will also help combat network fraud and enforce billing integrity across all available communication networks in the country. GVG will carry out the project based on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) contract. The system will be installed at Potraz’s headquarters in Harare.
According to Gift Machengete (pictured), the director-general of the public telecom regulator, the launch of the monitoring system is imminent. He stressed that it is one of the many milestones achieved by the Potraz this year.