26.11.2020 7:55
by Ecofin Agency

Zimbabwe’s telecom regulator to acquire traffic monitoring system

(Ecofin Agency) - The Zimbabwe Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) announces the signing last week of a contract with Global Voice Group (GVG) - a global provider of digital solutions - to implement a telecommunications traffic monitoring and revenue assurance system (TTMS).

The electronic solution will allow independent monitoring and accounting of national and international telecom traffic. According to the telecom regulator, the monitoring system will also help combat network fraud and enforce billing integrity across all available communication networks in the country. GVG will carry out the project based on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) contract. The system will be installed at Potraz’s headquarters in Harare.

According to Gift Machengete (pictured), the director-general of the public telecom regulator, the launch of the monitoring system is imminent. He stressed that it is one of the many milestones achieved by the Potraz this year.

