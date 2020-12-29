10:07 by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum Have your say: Statement in response to intra-party violence during the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress on 27 December 2020

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, (the Forum), notes with great concern, the outbreak of violence and hate speech at the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress held on 27 December 2020. The political intolerance, hate-speech and violence demonstrated during the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress is disturbing given that political tensions are high in the country.