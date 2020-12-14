WATCH: New Zimbabwe border post

Lake Kariba is one of the largest man-made lakes, built by the colonial government in 1959, on the Zambezi River.

A small number of Tonga people settled on the Zimbabwe side of Kariba, while the majority remained in Zambia.

They now number around 140,000 in Zimbabwe, and over a million across the border.

The Tonga live in Binga district, which has been marginalised since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

They have few schools and clinics, and poor roads and they had to travel 600km, via the Victoria Falls border post, visit relatives just across the border.

So the opening of a new border post brought jubilation.

