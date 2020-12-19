17:39 by newsweek com Have your say: Zimbabwe Women Risk Safety, Arrest entering South Africa to Grocery Shop

Melody Chengetai braces the murky waters of the crocodile-infested Limpopo River to purchase basic goods in South Africa. ELIA NTALI/ZENGER Faced with a deepening economic crisis where runaway inflation and weekly price hikes have long been ordinary, many Zimbabwean women risk their safety and arrest to cross into South Africa by “unofficial” routes—just for necessities