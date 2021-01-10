13:20 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A few drops of water

The more we acquire the power to destroy our earth the more, happily, we acquire the ability to do something about it. Just think how we would be if Covid 19 had crept up on us and we did not know what it was and how it had arisen! As it is, we do know and what is more we know how to prevent it. We have found, it seems, a vaccine. ‘Follow the science’ has become the wise counsel which has borne fruit and politicians who have ignored science for political gain have endangered the lives of their people.