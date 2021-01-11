14:17 by Pindula News Have your say: Fadzayi Mahere Arrested

Fadzayi Mahere in Conversation with Trevor Ncube MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been arrested and is currently at Harare Central Police Station, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. Posting on Twitter this Monday, Nyasha Musandu said members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order visited the home of Mahere on Sunday