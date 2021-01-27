Masvingo Residents Fetching Water Out Of Potholes – Report

According to the publication, motorists with powerful 4×4 vehicles are the only ones who can use some of the roads which now have deep gullies:
Roads in much of Masvingo Urban are so bad that residents are fetching water in the deep gullies that have formed. Only powerful 4×4 vehicles can navigate along them. A man is seen here fetching water from one of such roads in Rujeko C.
Persistent rains have worsened some roads in some parts of the country. Bridges were reportedly wiped away by the rains in Buhera South cutting off some parts of the constituency from the rest of the world. Villagers are reportedly walking long distances in the region to access transport.