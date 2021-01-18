12:39 by Masvingo Residents Trust Information Have your say: Masvingo Residents Forum service delivery weekly report

In the past two months, Masvingo Residents Forum noted that Masvingo city, Chiredzi, Gutu, Zaka and Mwenezi local councils have recorded severe cases of water challenges, power cuts, dilapidated road networks and rapidly deteriorating health facilities in the midst of the pandemic.