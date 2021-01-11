UK Concerned About Chin’ono, Mafume, Sikhala And Mahere’s Arrest

UK in Zimbabwe also raised concern about Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume’s continued detention since 11 December. Using microblogging site Twitter UK In Zimbabwe tweeted:
Following the arrests of Fadzayi Mahere & Job Sikhala after Hopewell Chin’ono’s arrest Friday. Concerned too by reports of ill health of Jacob Mafume who’s held in Harare. Important the law is equally applied to all & rights of prisoners upheld incl during C19 #ActiononReform
The embassy which is using the hashtag #ActiononReform tweeted over the weekend when Chin’ono was arrested and said:
Concerned to hear Hopewell Chin’ono will remain in custody for two more nights following his re-arrest on Friday. We continue to follow this case closely #ActiononReform
Meanwhile, law experts have said ZRP is charging Chin’ono, Mahere, Sikhala using a non-existant law that was struck off from the statutes in 2014 by the constitutional court.