14:19 UK Concerned About Chin'ono, Mafume, Sikhala And Mahere's Arrest

UK in Zimbabwe has said it is concerned by the arrest of prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala, and MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere over a tweet that was not true according to ZRP.