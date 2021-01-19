14:19 by Pindula News Have your say: Zim Diplomat Raisedon Zenenga Appointed Assistant Secretary-General And Mission Coordinator Of The UN Support Mission In Libya

Investigative journalists The NewsHawks have revealed that United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Somalia Zimbabwean Diplomat Raisedon Zenenga has been appointed Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.