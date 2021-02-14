Covid-19: Zimbabwe expects 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine by next month

She revealed the government has purchased 600,000 doses of the vaccine and the remaining 200,000 doses offered by China. “The donation of 200,000 doses and an initial batch of 600,000 doses which the Zimbabwe government has purchased are expected in the country by February 15th, 2021 and the first week of March 2021 respectively,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa reports her country is also negotiating with Moscow to buy the Spoutnik – V vaccine. This announcement came at a time when Zimbabwe has been experiencing an increase in the number of cases, since the beginning of the year. The latest official statistics mentioned 34,864 cases and 1,364 deaths.
A few days ago, the government said it will dedicate $100 million to the acquisition of the vaccines. While poor countries seem disadvantaged compared to the rich ones when it comes to the acquisition of the most sought- after vaccines (including Pfizer and Moderna), many countries in Africa have turned to China and Russia.
Its note worthy that Zimbabwe plans to vaccinate 60% of its population to achieve immunity against the virus.