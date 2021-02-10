10.2.2021 11:39
by Own Correspondent

Cry the beloved country

It's so disturbing that both the prosecution and judiciary saw no problems swiftly granting former minister Petronella Kagonye (who is facing six counts of corruption) bail - having been arrested only a few days ago.

Everything appeared to be in order for the granting of this bail – as both, the state and judiciary never proferred any excuses.

Yet, when it comes to those who haven’t committed any crime – but, are merely being persecuted on spurious charges, due to their struggle for democracy, and fight against corruption – excuse after excuse is found in delaying granting of bail.

How can someone accused of six counts of corruption only spend two or three days in remand prison, awaiting bail – yet, those fighting corruption spend over two weeks, whilst every excuse is found in delaying their applications?

