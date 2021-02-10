Cry the beloved country

Everything appeared to be in order for the granting of this bail – as both, the state and judiciary never proferred any excuses.
Yet, when it comes to those who haven’t committed any crime – but, are merely being persecuted on spurious charges, due to their struggle for democracy, and fight against corruption – excuse after excuse is found in delaying granting of bail.
How can someone accused of six counts of corruption only spend two or three days in remand prison, awaiting bail – yet, those fighting corruption spend over two weeks, whilst every excuse is found in delaying their applications?