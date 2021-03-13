7:08 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If peaceful demonstrations in Zim ‘banned’ due to some violent elements, then ZANU PF should’ve been banned 40 years ago!

Traditionally, it has been known that the major characteristic of a fascist dictatorship has been the nefarious enactment of laws that were solely meant to stifle any freedom and democracy, thereby entrenching its ruthless and usually kleptomaniac power over the populace - however, the trend appears to be slightly different, as our own little versions of Adolf Hitlers and Benito Mussolinis in Zimbabwe would go as far as disregarding existing democratic statutes, even brazenly and sacrilegiously desecrating the sacred supreme law of the land, in order to enforce and entrench its growingly unpopular regime.