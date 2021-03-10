18:46 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Japan donates maize to improve food security in Zimbabwe

HARARE – The Government of Japan has donated approximately 20,000 metric tonnes of maize to the Government of Zimbabwe’s Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy (FDMS) through the World Food Programme (WFP). This is meant to meet the essential food security needs of vulnerable households in Zimbabwe. A similar donation of 30,000 metric tonnes of maize was delivered by the Government of Japan and WFP to the Government of Zimbabwe in June 2020.