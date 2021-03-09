11:42 by Human Rights Forum Have your say: Marking Six Years Since the Disappearance of Itai Dzamara

Today, 9 March 2021, marks the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of Itai Dzamara, a Zimbabwean journalist, civil society activist and leader of Occupy Africa Unity Square. On 9 March 2015, Itai Dzamara was abducted by five unidentified men from a barbershop in Harare’s Glenview suburb. The men reportedly handcuffed him before taking him away in a white pick-up truck with blurred registration number plates. Dzamara had previously been targeted by State security agents, assaulted and unlawfully detained in separate other incidences.