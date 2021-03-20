20.3.2021 17:38
by ENCA

New lockdown looms in Zimbabwe

The country's COVID-19 infection rate appears to be increasing again. This after falling to its lowest level in past weeks.

 

Three weeks after relaxing the strict lockdown, the Zimbabwe government says it won’t hesitate to impose another one. eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube filed this report. Courtesy #DStv403

HARARE – Three weeks after relaxing the stringent lockdown, the Zimbabwe government says it won’t hesitate to impose another lockdown.

It’s warning citizens against being careless about coronavirus protocols.

The country’s COVID-19 infection rate appears to be increasing again.

This after falling to its lowest level in past weeks.

The country now has over 36,000 COVID-19 positive infections and over 1,500 deaths.

Meanwhile, government says it’s targeting to vaccinate 10-million people, including teachers who opened schools last week.

Zimbabwe received Sinopharm doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China recently

