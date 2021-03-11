9:17 by Takavafira M. Zhou Have your say: Warped 2021 Zimbabwe School Calendar

Gvt has released a warped 2021 schools calendar. First term begins on 15 March 2021 for the three examination classes, with the rest of the classes opening on 22 March. First term will end on 4 June. Second term begins on 28 June and ends on 10 September. Third term will start on 4 October and ends on 17 December 2021.