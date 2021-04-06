14:12 by Martin Have your say: Activists Plot Demo At Harare Magistrates Courts

Local human rights activists and civic society groups have threatened to protest at the Harare Magistrates Courts today against pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruziviishe’s conviction. Last week Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga convicted Haruziviishe (29), an executive member of the MDC Alliance, on charges of inciting public violence and resisting police arrest. Rights defenders expressed worry over