Have your say: Fake Defections Never a Threat to MDCA Midlands Province and the Nation at Large

We the MDCA Midlands province want to make it categorically clear without any equivocation or ambiguity that the MDC Alliance led by Adv Nelson Chamisa is safe and sound in Midlands. We acknowledge the departure of Blessing Chebundo and Lillian Timveous and wished them well. We certainly respect their decision to join Zanu pf for whatever spurious reasons, but do not agree with their trajectory of blaming MDCA for the parlous state of the country that must be laid squarely on Zanu pf thuggery, thievery, patronage, cronyism and lackeyism.