Fake Defections Never a Threat to MDCA Midlands Province and the Nation at Large

Sadly, the two’s theatrics are not yet over. A meeting of 400 Zanu pf people in Kwekwe last week was falsely dramatised as some meeting with MDCA defectors and former MDCA national member, Blessing Chebundo, addressed the meeting with his colleagues in Zanu pf. On the 1st of April, the herald reported that more than 150 MDCA activists had defected to Zanu pf in Gweru. We urge MDCA supporters to take this as nothing more than a fools day message. We are indeed aware of several touts (mahwindi) and artisanal miners who were commandeered to meetings and forced to wear MDCA regalia provided by Zanu pf in return for possible emoluments be it unfettered operations at ranks and in mines, but this narrative of facade of lies has no traction.
Tsvangirai’s legacy of a credible opposition party, democracy, pluralism, good governance, service and self sacrifice, justice, courage, indefatigable resistance in the face of brutal repression, and winning elections through the ballot box continues to water our spirit of liberty under MDCA presidium of Nelson Chamisa, Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Kore. No amount of ghost MDCA defectors will worry us. The MDCA is here to stay and those who wish us away are in for a rude awakening. Indeed, we are reaching another level of effective rural strategy from Gokwe to Mberengwa and will give our best shot come 2023. As MDCA, we are also pre-occupied with plans for a 2021 People’s Convergence in order to chat an appropriate way forward guided by the generality of people of Zimbabwe.
Chisa Nelson Chamisa Chisa!
Chisa Midlands Province Chisa.
Dr Takavafira M. Zhou (Spokesperson)