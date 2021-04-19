Journalist grilled for calling Chamisa a little child

Ruzvidzo made the remarks while interviewing President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently. She said:

An errant child would get a bit of a sjambok to whip them into line, either physically or through other measures, maybe counselling. What are we doing with this child of ours, Nelson Chamisa?

Commenting on Ruzvidzo’s remarks, award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker, Hopewell Chin’ono said her speech was devoid of journalism ethics. Chin’ono said:

It is shocking and professionally unacceptable that the editor of the @SundayMailZim, Victoria Ruzvidzo, would equate @nelsonchamisa to a little kid that needs a sjambok! It just shows how deplorable this regime and its surrogates have descended from the gutter into the sewer!

UK-based law lecturer, Alex Magaisa said the remarks reminds of the colonial era when African males, no matter their age, were called boys by Europeans. He said: