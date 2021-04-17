Mnangagwa fires alleged nephew Tabani Mpofu from SACU -Report

Sources confirmed to Nehanda Radio that Mpofu has been fired from SACU following allegations he was conniving with Rautenbach to sell fuel outside Zimbabwe through his company Green Fuel.
It is reported that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) this week impounded two trucks loading unleaded fuel with allegations that Mpofu and Rautenbach are the runners.
The duo reportedly claimed the trucks were carrying Covid-19 sanitisers.
Nehanda Radio understands that last year, there was a plot to arrest Mpofu, amid reports of discord in how anti-graft crack teams have been operating.
Allegations also claimed Mpofu was ‘too incompetent and corrupt’.
Mpofu did not answer phone calls when Nehanda Radio contacted him for a comment on reports that he had been fired from SACU.
SACU was established in 2018 by Mnangagwa with aim of improving efficiency in the fight against graft and strengthen the effectiveness of national mechanisms for the prevention of corruption.