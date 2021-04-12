 Mwadzura wins Booms invitational tournament

Eventually finishing with 12 out of 13 points in this round Robin event. He won $70 for coming first followed by Vitalis Mapuranga who came second with 10.5 Points and pocketed $50 while Elisha Chimbamu came third and pocketed $30, followed by Cyril Chigodo who had the same points 9.5/13 games which they played. Delight Kagogoma came 5th with 8 points. Chinhanga Tinashe came 6th with 7.5 points.
Murandu Elisha and Muririma Mugove scored 5.5 points finishing 8th and 9th respectively. Matiringe Archford,Moyo Ruvarashe,and Tayengwa Tinodaishe had five points they were placed ninth, tenth and eleventh in the order above. Majuru Brighton finished with 4.5 points on 12th position, while Dr. Bumhira Wilbert who was the sponsor finished with 3.5 points followed by Mtetwa Tapiwa who got the wooden spoon with zero points. All the players from position four to 14 pocketed $10 USD.
The tournament Director was Dhliwayo Innocent, while IA Murimi Simbarashe was the Chief Arbiter. This was the second over the board chess tournament held after the Easter Open since relaxing of the lockdown regulations for the game. More chess to the people and those who had been rusty are now coming back strongly.