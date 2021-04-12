7:37 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Mwadzura wins Booms invitational tournament

Roy Mwadzura was in a no nonsense mood as he won to he Boom invitational chess tournament which had 14 players that took part. This was a rapid event which was played on the 10th of April at Socialite Sports Arena. Mwadzura won 11 games and drew two games against Vitalis Mapuranga and Archford Matiringe.