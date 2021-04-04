NPRC Candidates Interviews Brought Forward to 16 April 2021

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission [NPRC]
Candidates Interviews Brought Forward to Friday 16th April
Parliament has announced changes to its plans for the public interviews to be conducted by the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders. The date previously notified in Commissions Watch 4/2021 of 26th March [link] was 30th April. The changes are as follows:
- The date for the interviews is now Friday 16th April. This is two weeks earlier than the original date. The venue remains unchanged – the Senate Chamber.
- There is an extra candidate. The list of candidates to be interviewed now has 30 names, instead of the previous 29. The new name is that of the former Deputy Chairperson of the NPRC, Mrs Lillian Chigwedere, whose name was apparently omitted from the original list in error. This brings up to six the number of ex-members up for re-appointment [these are marked with an # in the following list.]
- Mrs Chigwedere is due to be interviewed at 9.45 am in slot 4. As candidates have been listed in alphabetical order by surname, the scheduled interview starting times for each of the candidates listed after her will start 15 minutes later than originally scheduled. For convenience we set out the modified list of candidates and interview times:
- CHADA, GODFREY T. Dr. # MALE 09:00hrs
- CHIBUNDU JOSHUA Mr. MALE 09:15hrs
- CHEKENYERE, GORDEN.D. Dr. # MALE 09:30hrs
- CHIGWEDERE, LILLIAN Mrs # FEMALE 09.45hrs
- CHIMANGE, GETRUDE Ms. MALE 10:00hrs
- CHIRADZA, PATIENCE Z. Ms. # FEMALE 10:15hrs
- DODO, OBADIAH Dr. MALE 10:30hrs
- DUBE, DONWELL Dr. MALE 10:45hrs
TEA BREAK – 1100 HOURS – 11: 15 HOURS
- GUTU, OBERT.C. Mr MALE 11:15hrs
- GWERE, NOMAQHAWE Mrs. FEMALE 11:30hrs
- JACK, PETER Mr. MALE 11:45hrs
- MACHISA, OKAY Mr. MALE 12:00hrs
- MANDEYA, ROBERT Mr. MALE 12:15hrs
- MANDIWOMA, ELIZABETH Mrs. FEMALE 12:30hrs
- MHANDARA, LAWRENCE Dr. MALE 12:45hrs
- MOYO, CHIROPAFADZO Rev. Dr. MALE 13:00hrs
13:15HOURS – 1400HRS – LUNCH BREAK
- MUCHECHETERE, ANDREW A. Rev. MALE 14:00hrs
- MUNEMO, DOUGLAS. Dr. MALE 14:15hrs
- MUSHUNJE, MILDRED. Dr FEMALE 14:30hrs
- MUTSHINA, MARILYN. Ms. FEMALE 14:45hrs
- NCUBE, LESLIE Dr #. MALE 15:00hrs
- NDLOVU, TSHIMUMOYO Ms. FEMALE 15:15hrs
- NDORO, CHOICE. Mrs.# FEMALE 15:30hrs
- NGWENYA, KHOLWANI Mr. MALE 15:45hrs
- NYAMUKACHI, EARNEST Mr. MALE 16:00hrs
- RUKUNI, TINASHE Dr. MALE 16:15hrs
- SHAMBARE, JOSEPHINE Dr. FEMALE 16:30hrs
- TARU, JOSIAH Dr. MALE 16:45hrs
- VHIRIRI, THAMMARY B Mrs. FEMALE 17:00hrs
- ZODZI, ANGELICA. Ms. FEMALE 17:15hrs
