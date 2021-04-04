4.4.2021 7:51
NPRC Candidates Interviews Brought Forward to 16 April 2021

COMMISSIONS WATCH 6/2021

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission [NPRC]

Candidates Interviews Brought Forward to Friday 16th April

Parliament has announced changes to its plans for the public interviews to be conducted by the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders.  The date previously notified in Commissions Watch 4/2021 of 26th March [linkwas 30th April.  The changes are as follows:

  1. The date for the interviews is now Friday 16th April.  This is two weeks earlier than the original date.  The venue remains unchanged – the Senate Chamber.
  2. There is an extra candidate.  The list of candidates to be interviewed now has 30 names, instead of the previous 29.  The new name is that of the former Deputy Chairperson of the NPRC, Mrs Lillian Chigwedere, whose name was apparently omitted from the original list in error.  This brings up to six the number of ex-members up for re-appointment [these are marked with an # in the following list.] 
  3. Mrs Chigwedere is due to be interviewed at 9.45 am in slot 4.  As candidates have been listed in alphabetical order by surname, the scheduled interview starting times for each of the candidates listed after her will start 15 minutes later than originally scheduled.   For convenience we set out the modified list of candidates and interview times:
  4. CHADA, GODFREY T. Dr. #                             MALE                   09:00hrs
  5. CHIBUNDU JOSHUA Mr.                                 MALE                   09:15hrs
  6. CHEKENYERE, GORDEN.D. Dr. #                 MALE                  09:30hrs
  7. CHIGWEDERE, LILLIAN Mrs #                     FEMALE              09.45hrs
  8. CHIMANGE, GETRUDE Ms.                            MALE                   10:00hrs
  9. CHIRADZA, PATIENCE Z. Ms. #                    FEMALE              10:15hrs
  10. DODO, OBADIAH Dr.                                        MALE                  10:30hrs
  11. DUBE, DONWELL Dr.                                       MALE                  10:45hrs

TEA BREAK – 1100 HOURS – 11: 15 HOURS

  1. GUTU, OBERT.C. Mr                                         MALE                  11:15hrs
  2. GWERE, NOMAQHAWE Mrs.                        FEMALE              11:30hrs
  3. JACK, PETER Mr.                                              MALE                  11:45hrs
  4. MACHISA, OKAY Mr.                                       MALE                  12:00hrs
  5. MANDEYA, ROBERT Mr.                                 MALE                  12:15hrs
  6. MANDIWOMA, ELIZABETH Mrs.                 FEMALE              12:30hrs
  7. MHANDARA, LAWRENCE Dr.                        MALE                  12:45hrs
  8. MOYO, CHIROPAFADZO Rev. Dr.                 MALE                   13:00hrs

13:15HOURS – 1400HRS – LUNCH BREAK

  1. MUCHECHETERE, ANDREW A. Rev.            MALE                   14:00hrs
  2. MUNEMO, DOUGLAS. Dr.                               MALE                  14:15hrs
  3. MUSHUNJE, MILDRED. Dr                            FEMALE              14:30hrs
  4. MUTSHINA, MARILYN. Ms.                           FEMALE              14:45hrs
  5. NCUBE, LESLIE Dr #.                                        MALE                  15:00hrs
  6. NDLOVU, TSHIMUMOYO Ms.                       FEMALE              15:15hrs
  7. NDORO, CHOICE. Mrs.#                                 FEMALE              15:30hrs
  8. NGWENYA, KHOLWANI Mr.                          MALE                  15:45hrs
  9. NYAMUKACHI, EARNEST Mr.                       MALE                  16:00hrs
  10. RUKUNI, TINASHE Dr.                                     MALE                  16:15hrs
  11. SHAMBARE, JOSEPHINE Dr.                        FEMALE              16:30hrs
  12. TARU, JOSIAH Dr.                                             MALE                  16:45hrs
  13. VHIRIRI, THAMMARY B Mrs.                       FEMALE              17:00hrs
  14. ZODZI, ANGELICA. Ms.                                   FEMALE              17:15hrs

