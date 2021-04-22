22.4.2021 14:17
by Staff Reporter

WERDIT launches programme to promote conflict management

The Wedza Residents Development Initiative Trust (WERDIT) has on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, launched a peacebuilding and conflict management programme targeting Wards 5 and 6 within the Wedza District.

The programme seeks to promote peacebuilding and conflict management as a way of paving the way for development within the district.
The picture collage shows proceedings during meetings held with villagers on Tuesday.

