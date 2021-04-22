22.4.2021 14:17 by Staff Reporter WERDIT launches programme to promote conflict management The Wedza Residents Development Initiative Trust (WERDIT) has on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, launched a peacebuilding and conflict management programme targeting Wards 5 and 6 within the Wedza District. The programme seeks to promote peacebuilding and conflict management as a way of paving the way for development within the district. The picture collage shows proceedings during meetings held with villagers on Tuesday. Post published in: Featured Related Unpacking A Progressive Approach Towards a Nation-State Growing pains: Zimbabwe’s female tobacco farmers struggle to compete Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Name * Email * Website