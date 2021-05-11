7:28 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Aggrieved “legislator” petitions concourt over electoral fraud

THE Constitutional Court will on Tuesday 11 May 2021 preside over the hearing and determination of an application filed by Gift Konjana, a losing opposition MDC party’s parliamentary candidate seeking to nullify the declaration by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of ZANU PF party legislator Dexter Nduna as the winner of the Chegutu West constituency during the 2018 harmonised elections.