Attempt to extend Chief Justice's tenure challenged

The Forum’s Executive Director, Dr Musa Kika has approached the High Court on an urgent basis seeking to bar the extension of the term of office of the outgoing Chief Justice Luke Malaba, under the recently passed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 2) Act which was signed into law by President Mnangagwa on 7 May 2021.