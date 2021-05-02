7:57 by Ngomakurira Have your say: ‘How are things in Zimbabwe?’

A visitor from South Africa posed this much-asked question this week. How does one respond? It is so easy to say something brief and dismissive and move on to other more interesting topics. Because, really, what does one say that has not been said repeatedly these past twenty, forty or even one hundred years? The list of woes is long and hardly needs stating here but three convictions do arise.