7:03 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Where are the millions who voted for Zimbabwe’s ‘new’ 2013 Constitution when it’s being ravaged and raped by the ruling elite?

The past week has, arguably, been the darkest epoch in the history of our beloved Zimbabwe - possibly, up there with such events as the signing of the Rudd Concession in 1888, and enactment of the Land Apportionment Act in the 1930s - as we witnessed the first stages, in what many scholars and analysts believe, is the beginning of the repeated and relentless ravaging and raping of what had once been considered one of the most progressive Constitutions in the world.