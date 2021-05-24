Zimbabwe on ‘list of shame’ – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

One hundred and fifteen countries voted in favour, including South Africa and Botswana, and twenty-eight abstained, while 15 voted against, including China, Russia and North Korea as well as Zimbabwe.
The UN said the resolution came ‘amidst an historic weakening of the laws and norms that safeguard humanity and at a time when a record 80 million people around the world have been displaced by persecution, conflict, and atrocities.’
It continued: ‘In far too many situations around the world, civilian populations are experiencing indiscriminate attacks on schools and medical facilities, widespread rape and sexual violence perpetrated as a weapon of war, disproportionate and deadly force being used against peaceful protesters, and institutionalized persecution of minority groups.’ (See: https://www.newzimbabwe.com/zimbabwe-in-shame-vote-against-un-resolution-to-stop-genocide/.)
UN Watch, a Swiss-based human rights group, described the list of countries which voted against the resolution as ‘a list of shame’. MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti asked ‘Why would a right-thinking person and a right-thinking country reject a convention against genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes?’ He added that President Mnangagwa was ‘a national embarrassment’.
The director of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Forum, Musa Kika, said Zimbabwe voted against the resolution because Mnangagwa was trying to escape responsibility for past atrocities, including the Gukurahundi massacre of more than 20,000 people, mainly Ndebeles, in the 1980s (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/05/zim-votes-to-perpetuate-genocide/).
Talking about lists of shame, the Zimbabwean has published what it describes as ‘a full list of Reserve Bank looters’. As you would expect, it’s a long list indeed. Among prominent Zanu PF people included who received Reserve Bank loans they never repaid is former President Mugabe (US$2,239,109) and President Mnangagwa (US$411,728). (See: https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2021/05/breaking-full-list-of-rbz-looters-finally-released/.)
Other Points:
- A traditional court has ordered Grace Mugabe to give away five cows and two goats for improperly burying her husband at her birthplace rather than at a family gravesite where his mother is buried. Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao has accused Zanu PF of trying to get control of Mugabe’s remains.
- Newsday says British Ambassador Melanie Robinson was summoned to a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava and reprimanded for meddling in national affairs. She is said to have mobilised several ambassadors for a meeting with Vice President Chiwenga, the Health Minister, to discuss Covid-19. For the life of us, we can’t see what’s undiplomatic about that. It just appears paranoid. For her part, Robinson says she was delighted to have a meeting with Shava to discuss UK-Zimbabwe relations, trade and how they could work together on climate change (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/05/govt-summons-meddlesome-uk-envoy/).
