Zimbabwe reports first cases of coronavirus variant from India

Chiwenga, who also doubles as Zimbabwe’s health minister, said in a statement the cases had been detected among a group of people in the central town of Kwekwe after a student returned from India on April 29.
“People travelling from or transiting from India will be subject to mandatory quarantine at a designated quarantine centre and at their own cost,” Chiwenga said.
Travellers from India would be subjected to a COVID-19 test on arrival even if they have been tested in their country of origin.
Zimbabwe has recorded 38,595 COVID-19 cases and 1,583 deaths since last year. A total of 600,579 people have received COVID-19 vaccines from China and India.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Bill Berkrot)