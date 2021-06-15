11:19 by Inter Press Service Have your say: Charcoal Production Risks Future of Zimbabwe’s Native Forests

BULAWAYO, ZIMBABWE (IPS) - Once a week a tonnage of fresh charcoal is dropped off at Sibangani Tshobe’s rugged, pit-stop stall by a hired, battered old Bedford lorry. Small, makeshift trolleys — nicknamed Scania’s — quickly cart off small loads and disappear into Old Pumula, the oldest suburb in the country’s second-largest city of Bulawayo.