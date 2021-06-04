Make your soccer prediction on the sports statistics website

Make your soccer prediction together with experts to see what club has the best chance of success.
One of the first teams to become active in the transfer market is Barcelona. So, at the end of May, the Catalans presented Sergio Aguero. The Argentine forward moved to the blue garnet camp as a free agent. Despite the fact that his previous season was rather unsuccessful, the club hopes that he has fully recovered from his injury and will help Barca fight for trophies.
The fact that Aguero is a good friend of Messi also played in favour of this transfer. They understand each other, so it may have a positive effect on the team’s results.
Since the striker is already 33, his contract is only for a couple of seasons. In the near future we will find out whether he will become as valuable for Barcelona as Suarez, who was sold a year ago.
Despite the quality strengthening, many people are well aware that one of Barcelona’s main goals this summer is to sell many players who haven’t lived up to the expectations of the coaching staff and fans. In particular, these are:
- Pjanich;
- Umtiti;
- Griezmann;
- Coutinho;
This list can go on for a long time. The difficulty of the sale lies in the fact that most of these players, except, perhaps, Griezmann and Dembele, have been playing poorly for the past few years. At the same time, they have long-term contracts with Barcelona. Moreover, all of these athletes have a very good salary. Potential buyers are definitely not ready to pay them as much as the Catalans do, and not everyone is ready to cut wages.
Therefore, in the summer we can expect increased activity from Barca in the transfer market. The team needs to strengthen many positions and, at the same time, get rid of some sportsmen who didn’t live up to expectations.
