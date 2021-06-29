29.6.2021 19:18
by Staff Reporter

President ED announces Level 4 lockdown for Zim

1. Measures which take immediate effect for two weeks and will be reviewed thereafter.

2. Commerce and industry are yo open from 0800hrs to 1500hrs in compliance with the general curfew

2. This follows a recent surge in Covid-19 cases and subsequent to the localised lockdown measures introduced in places such Karoi, Kwekwe, Kariba and Chinhoyi.

3. Industry to decongest workplaces to 40%, all companies are directed to observe the WHO Covid-19 guidelines.

All commercial vehicles to remain running.

Inter-city movement is prohibited except distribution of medications

4. Those deported back to Zimbabwe will be subject to quarantine.

Travellers with fake Covid-19 certificates will attract custodial sentence.

5. Ministers and legislators will be despatched to their constituencies to educate people on the vaccination programmes

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *