President ED announces Level 4 lockdown for Zim

2. Commerce and industry are yo open from 0800hrs to 1500hrs in compliance with the general curfew
2. This follows a recent surge in Covid-19 cases and subsequent to the localised lockdown measures introduced in places such Karoi, Kwekwe, Kariba and Chinhoyi.
3. Industry to decongest workplaces to 40%, all companies are directed to observe the WHO Covid-19 guidelines.
All commercial vehicles to remain running.
Inter-city movement is prohibited except distribution of medications
4. Those deported back to Zimbabwe will be subject to quarantine.
Travellers with fake Covid-19 certificates will attract custodial sentence.
5. Ministers and legislators will be despatched to their constituencies to educate people on the vaccination programmes