14:50 by Pindula News Have your say: Chamisa’s Aide Defects To Mwonzora-led MDC-T

Nelson Chamisa's former aide, George Madzore, has defected from MDC Alliance to join MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora and is now set to contest in the upcoming Kwekwe Central constituency by-elections. Speaking on his decision to join MDC-T, Madzore said: