6:31 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: IM Chitumbo Mwali in his own words about his achievement in the World Cup

International Master Chitumbo Mwali 2283 popularly known as the Copper Eagle in Zambia made history for Zambia by becoming the first player to achieve the feat of making it into the playoffs of the World Cup when he played against the highly rated Haik Martirosyan of Armenia where Grand Master Aronian hails from as well whose rating is 2632.