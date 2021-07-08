JSC Announces Dates For Public Interviews For High Court Bench

INTERVIEWS IN PUBLIC OF CANDIDATES NOMINATED FOR THE NINE (9) POSITIONS OF JUDGE OF THE HIGH COURT OF ZIMBABWE.
Following the invitation to members of the public and to His Excellency, the President, to nominate suitably qualified persons to be appointed as Judges of the High Court, in terms of section 180 (4) of the Constitution, the Judicial Service Commission received 36 valid nominations.
The Judicial Service Commission will conduct interviews in public at Rainbow Towers Hotel from 26 – 28 July 2021.
The following thirty-six (36) candidates will be interviewed on the dates indicated below: –
A. MONDAY 26 JULY 2021
1.Bachi Mzawazi Kate Catherine
2.Chilimbe Joseph
3.Chivasa Estere
4.Chiwaridzo Tafirenyika Marko
5.Chizhande Godwin
6.Deme Samuel
7.Jambwa Florence
8.Katiyo Never
9.Makamure Euna
10.Makomo Elijah
11.Mambara Joel
12.Mandaza Gibson
B. TUESDAY 27 JULY 2021
13.Manhiri Paul Charles
14.Manyangadze Foroma Rodgers
15.Manwere Taurai
16.Mapendere Elias Zanondoga
17.Mashumba Noria
18.Mawere Simba
19.Matinde Victor
20.Mazambani Delis
21.Mirirai Smart
22.Mugwagwa Ishmael
23.Mukaratirwa Mupariwa James
24.Mukwesha Cosmas
C. WEDNESDAY 28 JULY 2021
25.MungwariLucie-Anne Chipo
26.Mupindu Sandra
27.Muringani Tagarira Leon
28.Mutevedzi Munamato
29.Muzangaza Betha
30.Ncube Collet
31.Ndebele Samukeliso
32.Ndlovu Bongani
33.Rwodzi Letwin
34.Siziba Sijabuliso
35.Tomana Daphine
36.Zuyu Judith Dudzai
As is clear from the above dates, the interviews will be conducted during the subsistence of the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
As a result, the Judicial Service Commission discourages members of the public from physically attending at the venue of the interviews.
To ensure compliance with the requirement to hold the interviews in public the proceedings will be streamed live on Judicial Service Commission media platforms (Twitter & Facebook).
The Judicial Service Commission is in the process of engaging the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, to have the interview proceedings beamed live.
Anyone with queries or who requires more information on the interviews may contact the Judicial Service Commission at number 161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, JSC House, Harare.
Telephone numbers 0242-706260/704118.