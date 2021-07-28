14:53 by Pindula News Have your say: Mwonzora-led MDC-T Has Been Expelled From The MDC Alliance

Opposition MDC-T led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora has been fired from the MDC Alliance that was formed in 2017 against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF in the 2018 elections. The alliance had seven parties, some have since pulled out.