Masvingo Residents Trust Information Have your say: Nine Masvingo Residents Forum members' trial starts

Nine Masvingo Residents Forum (MRF) members’ trial started yesterday 01 July 2021 at Masvingo Magistrate court. The nine members were arrested on 23 April 2021 submitting their petition at Masvingo city council offices over water shortage which had hit the city for two months.