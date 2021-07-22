Senior Strategic Planning and Performance Monitoring Advisor (Zimbabwe)

USAID/CDCS in Zimbabwe has recruited SoCha for providing facilitation, technical assistance, and writing services for the development of a five-year Results Framework and Country Development Cooperation Strategy (CDCS). The current contract will end in March 2022.
The CDCS defines a Mission’s goals, objectives, and approach to the design and implementation of U.S. foreign assistance based on a given level of resources over a five-year period. USAID/Zimbabwe’s current strategy ended in July 2021, and the Mission began the process of developing its next CDCS in 2020. To complete this CDCS facilitation and drafting assignment, SoCha works closely with USAID/Washington temporary duty support staff from the Africa Bureau and the Office of Policy, Planning and Learning (PPL), as well as the USAID/Zimbabwe Program Office (PRM), which plays the central coordinating role.
Position Objectives:
SoCha intends to engage a Short-Term Technical Advisor (STTA) Senior Strategic Planning and Performance Monitoring Advisor who will provide support to the Team Leader across phases III and IV of the assignment (Phase III. Results Framework Development and Phase IV: CDCS Preparation, Approval, and Dissemination Support). Each deliverable will conform to agreed-upon templates with SoCha. The Advisor will provide mixed-methods expertise in the collection of evidence, facilitate workshops corresponding to their technical specializations, analyze workshop and interview notes, and help draft deliverables as assigned by the Team Leader.
The Advisor will be a senior-level mixed methods researcher and technical expert in one or more of USAID/Zimbabwe’s priority areas (Agriculture and food security, Resilience, Natural Resource Management, Political participation, Civil society strengthening, Democratic governance -Accountability and Transparency-Human rights -Electoral reform and processes-HIV/AIDS-Health systems strengthening). Technical specializations will include agronomy, food security, natural resource management, resilience, community economic development, accountability and transparency, and civil society strengthening.
Scope of Work:
The STTA will:
- Support the Team Leader across all tasks;
- Provide mixed-methods expertise in the collection of evidence and design of results framework;
- Facilitate strategy setting and results framework workshops;
- Analyze workshop and interview notes;
- Assist in drafting deliverables including the CDCS draft.
The total period of performance of the task order will span approximately 5 months (to be complete by March 2022), subject USAID re-starting the strategy design process.
Required Qualifications:
- Progressively responsible experience in development, leading strategic planning that includes managing and conducting strategic planning processes and plans, preparing results and logical frameworks, and developing program objectives.
- At least 8 years’ experience related to conducting focus group discussions or key informant interviews, facilitating group discussions and in data collection and management.
- Experience leading remote workshops preferred.
- Understands international development sectors (Education, Peace and Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance; Health, Economic Growth, Food Security, Disaster Assistance and Environment) and/or cross-cutting themes (gender, OVC, youth, etc.).
- Has strong communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
- Holds an advanced degree and a minimum of 5 years experience working on donor-funded projects.
- Prior experience working with USAID is preferred (including on USAID-funded work).
- At least two years development experience in Africa required. Experience in Zimbabwe is preferred.
- Fluency in both written and verbal English are required.**Location:**
Remotely and Zimbabwe according to travel restrictions. Must be located in Zimbabwe.
How to apply
https://jobs.socha.net/senior-strategic-planning-and-performance-monitoring-advisor-zimbabwe/
Applications close on 11th August 2021, application review will be on a rolling basis.