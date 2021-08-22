Angola hosted a successful over the board chess tournament under Covid conditions

For this year’s edition *MF* Sérgio Miguel and *WFM* Ednasia Júnior were crowned National Champion for Open and Women divisions respectively. In classic, *FM* Sérgio Miguel finished the race in first position with 7.5pts, becoming the new Angolan National Chess Champion of 2021 in classic, *IM* Catarino Domingos came second with 7pts and *IM* David Silva in third position with 7pts. In the faster paced Rapid and Blitz *IM* David Silva took first place with 8pts and 8.5pts. Following hot on his heels was Estêvão de Sousa (2nd) with 7.5pts and MF Sérgio Miguel (3rd) with 6.5pts for Rapid. Other results in Blitz were *FM* Domingos Júnior (2nd) with 7.5pts and in (3rd) CM Lutuima Amaro with 7pts.
In Women, *WMF* Ednasia Júnior was relentless with 9pts in 9 days, followed by *WCM* Delfina João with 7.5pts and *WIM* Maria Domingos with 6.5pts in third position. In the Rapids *WFM* Ednasia Júnior again won 1st place with 6.5pts followed by *WIM* Maria Domingos (2nd) with 6pts and in the (3rd) position Renelsa António 5pts. In the Blitz Edvania Martins conquered first place with 6.5 and in 2nd place Ednasia Júnior with WCM Define João coming in third.