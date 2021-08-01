Chess players are generally intelligent

The variations they calculate during a game are good examples of how they can take their time to memorize! We have Chartered Accounts, Engineers, business leaders of repute.
Some players like Kumbirai Pascal Shaani, Mufudzi Mavhiki a Medical Doctor, Dr Arnold Kanengoni, are examples of players with reputable occupations but also play the game they love the most! One would be surprised to see them practice their jobs. Kumbirai Pascal Shaani can be able to give a report that is very detailed when it comes to his area which is Audit. When we see Dr. Mhaka practice one would wonder how such a brilliant Doctor is linked to the game of chess. In summary, the above personnel have led some very successful projects in one way or the other.
Dr. Arnold Kanengoni a Veterinary Doctor has done some very successful projects in South Africa where he is now based. Chess leaves a trail of successes in different fields. On a sad note one of the former chess players at Mabvuku High School, Joseph Mbuvayesango passed on in South Africa after a short illness and was buried here in Zimbabwe at Glen Forest cemetery. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Sanities, have social distancing and mask up please! COVID-19 is real, we need to be very careful even though over the board chess is back. Let us follow some World Cup Chess in proper environments and reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19. We can do it and ensure that the best for chess is achieved. World Cup has reached a boiling point with the best still in it. Magnus Carlsen drew his game with the white pieces in round five. He drew against Andrew Aispenko in a pulsating game and the next game is a do or die in which he should win to progress on to the next round.
Even the much talked about International Master Chitumbo Mwali is also a qualified Accountant besides being a chess player. We have well-respected personnel who are chess players because of their intellectual skills and abilities. This is the game to let children learn as it opens up their horizons to better vocations.