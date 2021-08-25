Institute for Young Women Development (IYWD) advocates for Safer Spaces for Young Women and Women Political Leaders.

This is a documentary that is based on the lived realities of young women and women leaders who have shattered the glass ceiling by participating in politics.
They tell their stories as young women and women leaders focusing on what motivates them to participate in politics, the threats and dangers they have faced, coping mechanisms employed and how best society can support young women and women leaders.
Based on real-life stories the IYWD will engage with these young women and women leaders as they tell it all; the arrests, the fear, the guns, the incarceration, the anxiety, everything about being prisoners of the conscience.
The stories will not be complete without them also telling the other side about their children, their families, peace of mind, careers including their political careers.
The screening and conversations will help us all answer the question “Is Zimbabwe Upholding it’s freedom fighter’s aspirations and endeavours?”
By unpacking this topic, the objective of the reflections is provoke the thinking and actions of all progressive people, organisations and movements on how best we can contribute towards safer environments for young women to exercise their constitutional rights of participating in civic and political processes.