Itai Dzamara abduction and assassination "A Painful Story"

Today, 7th August is Itai Dzamara’s birthday (born August 7, 1979). Itai Dzamara’s family continues to suffer a general state of anguish, insecurity and fear. Itai Dzamara was abducted on 9 March 2015 and six years after the abduction the family does not know the whereabouts of their beloved one.1 Itai Dzamara would have been celebrating his 42nd birthday with his family today!